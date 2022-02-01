© 2022 WXXI News
City of Rochester calls for community to review draft of new zoning map

WXXI News
Published February 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST
The city of Rochester’s planning commission has released a draft of a new zoning map aimed to help align land use and transportation with the city of Rochester’s 2034 plan.

The city is hosting a series of public review meetings this month where residents canvoice their thoughts about the map.

Public review meetings will be held in person in four city quadrants. A fifth meeting will be held for downtown residents and for residents who are not able to attend the previous neighborhood meetings.

  • Northeast: Tuesday, Feb. 9, Gantt R-Center Community Room, 700 North St. 
  • Southwest (except downtown): Thursday, Feb. 10, Wilson Magnet High School Auditorium, 501 Genesee St. 
  • Southeast: Wednesday, Feb. 16, School 23 cafeteria, 170 Barrington St. 
  • Northwest: Tuesday, Feb. 22, Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St. 
  • Downtown and Citywide: Thursday, Feb. 24, City Hall Council Chambers, 30 Church St. 

Residents can review the zoning map draft and tables at rochesterzap.com.

