City of Rochester calls for community to review draft of new zoning map
The city of Rochester’s planning commission has released a draft of a new zoning map aimed to help align land use and transportation with the city of Rochester’s 2034 plan.
The city is hosting a series of public review meetings this month where residents canvoice their thoughts about the map.
Public review meetings will be held in person in four city quadrants. A fifth meeting will be held for downtown residents and for residents who are not able to attend the previous neighborhood meetings.
- Northeast: Tuesday, Feb. 9, Gantt R-Center Community Room, 700 North St.
- Southwest (except downtown): Thursday, Feb. 10, Wilson Magnet High School Auditorium, 501 Genesee St.
- Southeast: Wednesday, Feb. 16, School 23 cafeteria, 170 Barrington St.
- Northwest: Tuesday, Feb. 22, Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St.
- Downtown and Citywide: Thursday, Feb. 24, City Hall Council Chambers, 30 Church St.
Residents can review the zoning map draft and tables at rochesterzap.com.