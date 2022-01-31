Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 31, 2022

First hour: Do most musicians benefit from being on Spotify?

Second hour: Discussing going "car-lite" in Rochester

Amidst the dustup over Spotify and Joe Rogan, a question that doesn't get asked very much is: Do most musicians benefit from being on Spotify? There's a range of views on this. Many up-and-coming musicians feel like their work is consumed for very little money. Spotify contends that artists are paid fairly and benefit in both revenue and new listener opportunities. Our guests discuss it:



Zahyia Rolle, Rochester-based musician

Matthew James, musician with Soviet Dolls

Justin Montione, musician with Haishen

Paul Nunes, leader of "The Occasional Saints" and "The P.V. Nunes Band," and founding partner of Heisman Nunes and Hull LLP

Then in our second hour, if you have a car, ask yourself this: how would you get to where you need to go without it? Public transportation, a bike, car-sharing? It’s a question our guests have considered when they went "car-lite." The term refers to sharing one car within a household or only using a car when absolutely necessary. Our guests discuss their experiences and talk about how to adapt a car-lite lifestyle in the Rochester region. Our guests: