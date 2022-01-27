© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 27, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST
Rochester_City_School_District_official_logo.png

First hour: Newly-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioners on their time on the job

Second hour: Debating the story of "West Elm Caleb"

It's been called the most thankless job in politics: school board member. That might be particularly true in Rochester, where the school board has been mired by infighting and dysfunction. We sit down with the two newest members, recently elected, on how they see this moment during the pandemic, and how they're trying to build bridges on a board that often burns them. Our guests:

  • Camille Simmons, Rochester City School Board Commissioner
  • James Patterson, Rochester City School Board Commissioner

Then in our second hour, the story of "West Elm Caleb" is a cautionary tale in more ways than one. Caleb is a 20-something New Yorker who became the subject of women's wrath on TikTok. That's because Caleb is, by their account, a serial liar and ghoster, and someone who leads women on, only to get what he wants and leave them behind. In response, the TikTok community was mobilized to not only criticize his actions, but call his employer and demand his firing. There were death threats. Caleb has essentially fled the public scene. Our guests debate what parts of the response were appropriate, which were over-the-top, and whether apps like TikTo, are valuable -- or if they just foment apocalyptic rage.

  • Lindsay Wrobel, social commentator living in Boston, and frequent user of dating apps
  • Joseph Burgess, online dating enthusiast
  • Ryan Broderick, tech writer and author of the Garbage Day newsletter
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein