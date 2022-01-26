Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

First hour: An update from URMC regarding its equity-based health care goals

Second hour: Dialogue on Disability — Discussing barriers to hearing health

One year ago, the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee wrote a public letter to leaders at the University of Rochester calling on the institution to better serve everyone in the community. From vaccine access to medical services, the committee was concerned about equity. This came after WXXI reported on URMC offering special access to vaccine clinics and executive health programs to donors and wealthy individuals. A year later, we're joined by URMC staff and a member of the Ethics Committee, who discuss how they think the institution is doing in working toward its equity-based goals. Our guests:



Adrienne Morgan, vice president for equity and inclusion at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Wendy Parisi, director of the Health Equity Program Support Office at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Margie Shaw, director of clinical ethics and member of the University of Rochester Medical Center Ethics Committee

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations about inclusion during Dialogue on Disability Week. Barbara Isaman Bushart began to lose her hearing when she was 23 years old. About 15 years ago, she received her first cochlear implant. Bushart says her expectations for that implant were low: she had been deaf for many years, and after working with the Deaf community as a social worker, she had mixed feelings about implants in general. After the surgery and the adjustment period, Bushart says her brain was "hungry" to acquire sounds and speech, and the implant exceeded her expectations. But, years later, she had to have the device replaced. The experience came with a number of challenges. This hour, Bushart shares her story and what she's learned about accessing resources. We also discuss barriers to hearing health with Gregory Horton, director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center. Our guests: