Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 25, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST
New York State Senate.

First hour: Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address, part 2

Second hour: An update from local restaurant owners during this stage of the pandemic

We continue our conversations with local state senators about Governor Kathy Hochul's budget. We heard from the local Democratic senators last week, and now we sit down with two of the Republicans. They share their perspectives on the funding breakdown, any gaps they see, and more. Our guests:

  • Senator Patrick Gallivan, District 59
  • Senator Edward Rath III, District 61

*Note: Senator Pamela Helming declined to participate, and Senator Robert Ortt cancelled his appearance this morning.
Then in our second hour, a number of local restaurants have closed in the past two years. The recent pandemic surge has pushed more businesses to the brink. We talk about the state of the dining industry with our guests:

  • Art Rogers, owner of Lento
  • Kelly Metras, owner of Salena's and Nox, and chapter president of the NYS Restaurant Association
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
