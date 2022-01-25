Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

First hour: Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address, part 2

Second hour: An update from local restaurant owners during this stage of the pandemic

We continue our conversations with local state senators about Governor Kathy Hochul's budget. We heard from the local Democratic senators last week, and now we sit down with two of the Republicans. They share their perspectives on the funding breakdown, any gaps they see, and more. Our guests:



Senator Patrick Gallivan, District 59

Senator Edward Rath III, District 61

*Note: Senator Pamela Helming declined to participate, and Senator Robert Ortt cancelled his appearance this morning.

Then in our second hour, a number of local restaurants have closed in the past two years. The recent pandemic surge has pushed more businesses to the brink. We talk about the state of the dining industry with our guests:

