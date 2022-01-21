Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 21, 2022

First hour: Retiring Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode on his career in law enforcement

Second hour: Discussing new developments related to child care services in Monroe County

Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode is retiring after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. He served as chief of the Gates force since 2013. VanBrederode has been involved in a number of major initiatives, including innovative approaches to the opioid epidemic. He joins us to discuss his career in law enforcement. Our guest:



James VanBrederode, retiring Gates Police Chief

Then in our second hour, we discuss new developments related to child care services in Monroe County. Thursday on this program, we spoke with Pete Nabozny, author of the new Children’s Agenda report, “Barriers to Care.” The report detailed how information about child care services is not readily available in most New York State counties. This hour, we talk with Monroe County officials about that report and about what they want families to know regarding updates in services. Our guests: