Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

First hour: Analyzing Governor Kathy Hochul's 2022-2023 state budget address

Second hour: Why some people are choosing not to give Amazon their business

Governor Kathy Hochul is set to deliver her 2022-2023 state budget address Tuesday morning. As reported by WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, Hochul will provide details on ambitious programs she announced during her State of the State address. Those include spending on boosting the health care workforce, improving schools, and providing property tax rebates. The state is currently operating under a surplus, but DeWitt reports that budget watchdogs are warning that she should be ready for potential economic downturns. This hour, we analyze Hochul's budget address with local state senators:



Senator Samra Brouk, District 55

Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

Amazon grew even stronger during the pandemic. Now a small, but vocal, contingent is choosing to walk away. One of their members got a feature in the New York Times over the weekend. We talk about the reasons people are choosing not to give Amazon their business anymore. Our guests: