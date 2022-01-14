Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 14, 2022

First hour: Tenants' rights activists respond to the apartment building fire in the Bronx

Second hour: Understanding indoor air quality issues during the pandemic

Tenants' rights groups are speaking out after a fire killed 17 people in an apartment building in the Bronx. The fire started from a space heater, and a malfunction with safety doors caused smoke to travel throughout the building. It was the city's deadliest fire in more than three decades. Local activists say unless heating and maintenance issues are addressed in local buildings, they are concerned about similar tragedies. This hour, we discuss the changes they'd like to see. Our guests:



Lisle Coleman, tenant organizer with the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester

Quiana Dunaway, tenant and mother of five who lived without heat all of last winter

Ritti Singh, communications coordinator for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester

Then in our second hour, what have we learned about indoor air quality during the pandemic? A Pittsford parent put together an experiment in his child's classroom to measure air circulation. He recently published his results, which indicate that the air circulation does not meet certain health standards. The district disagrees. But air scientists have indicated that schools can generally do more to improve air flow. We wade into the science with our guests: