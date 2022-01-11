Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

First hour: Discussing the legacies of Betty White and Bob Saget

Second hour: Has the pandemic forever changed fashion?

The end of 2021 and the start of 2022 saw the loss of several prominent Hollywood figures: comedian Betty White, director Peter Bogdanovich, actor Sidney Poitier, and comedian Bob Saget, among them. This hour, we focus on comedy by discussing the life and work of Betty White and Bob Saget. White died in her sleep on December 31, just weeks before turning 100. Saget was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel after performing his stand-up act. He was 65. Colleagues and fans have posted tributes to both comedians across social media platforms. This hour, we discuss their legacies and their contributions to their art forms. Our guests:



Eric Rezsnyak, host of the Great Pop Culture Debate podcast

Beth Winslow, local actor and comedian

Kevin Willard, local stand-up comic

Then in our second hour, nearly two years into the pandemic, many of us are struggling with what to wear when we leave our homes. COVID has upended our closets, and we may never think of "dressing up" the same again. Our guests weigh in on what this means: