Bob Saget's co-stars and fellow comedians are remembering his humor and kindness

By Rachel Treisman
Published January 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
Bob Saget pictured at Build Studio in New York City on April 23, 2019. Celebrities are taking to social media to remember the actor and comedian, who died at age 65 on Sunday.
Nicholas Hunt
/
Getty Images
Bob Saget pictured at Build Studio in New York City on April 23, 2019. Celebrities are taking to social media to remember the actor and comedian, who died at age 65 on Sunday.

Actors and comedians are remembering one of their own Monday: Bob Saget, whose death at age 65 was announced on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after an unresponsive man was found in a hotel room. They identified the man as Saget and said he was pronounced dead on the scene, with no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget was on a stand-up tour and had done an hourslong set near Jacksonville the day before, saying in a tweet that he had "loved tonight's show."

Saget was a prominent presence on American TV screens throughout the 1990s, well-known as the patriarch on ABC's beloved Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos. He also had credits as a director and a long career in stand-up comedy — with famously dirty jokes that stood in stark contrast to his wholesome TV Dad persona.

Read NPR's remembrance or listen to it here.

Here are some of the tributes pouring in:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

