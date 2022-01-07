© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 7, 2021

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST
First hour: State Assemblymembers on their 2022 legislative priorities

Second hour: Discussing domestic violence and the Netflix series, "Maid"

What do local members of the New York State Legislature think of Governor Hochul's State of the State address? This hour, we're joined by Rochester's State Assembly delegation to discuss their reactions to the address, and to hear about their legislative priorities for 2022. Our guests:

  • Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
  • Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137

Then in our second hour, the Netflix series "Maid" tells the story of a young single mother struggling to make ends meet for herself and her daughter while she tries to escape an abusive relationship. The mother, Alex, must navigate government assistance programs, find work and childcare, and manage difficult family relationships. Survivors and those who assist people experiencing domestic violence say the character's journey is real, deep, and accurate. This hour, we discuss the series, the current state of domestic violence in Monroe County, and how to help survivors. Our guests:

  • Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center
  • Tiffany Welch Quinn, COO of Willow Domestic Violence Center
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, survivor of domestic violence, and author of "Surviving Madmen"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
