Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 7, 2021

What do local members of the New York State Legislature think of Governor Hochul's State of the State address? This hour, we're joined by Rochester's State Assembly delegation to discuss their reactions to the address, and to hear about their legislative priorities for 2022. Our guests:



Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137

Then in our second hour, the Netflix series "Maid" tells the story of a young single mother struggling to make ends meet for herself and her daughter while she tries to escape an abusive relationship. The mother, Alex, must navigate government assistance programs, find work and childcare, and manage difficult family relationships. Survivors and those who assist people experiencing domestic violence say the character's journey is real, deep, and accurate. This hour, we discuss the series, the current state of domestic violence in Monroe County, and how to help survivors. Our guests: