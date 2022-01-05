Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 5

First hour: Remembering the life and legacy of Tim Mains

Second hour: Governor Kathy Hochul's "State of the State" address

A distinguished educator and former member of Rochester City Council has died. The community is mourning the passing of Tim Mains, the first openly gay man in New York State to be elected to public office. This hour, we remember Mains' life and legacy. Our guests are his former colleagues and friends:



Eve Elzenga, former legislative aide to Tim Mains

Carolee Conklin, former Rochester City Clerk, and former member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, WXXI brings you live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul's "State of the State" address. It's the first time Hochul will publicly define her policy priorities. Among them, a proposal to limit New York governors to two four-year terms. Before the speech, we'll be joined by WXXI's Capitol Bureau chief Karen DeWitt for an update from Albany.