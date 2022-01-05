© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 5

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Tim Mains
CITY Magazine/file photo
/
Former Rochester City Councilmember and city school district official, Tim Mains

First hour: Remembering the life and legacy of Tim Mains

Second hour: Governor Kathy Hochul's "State of the State" address

A distinguished educator and former member of Rochester City Council has died. The community is mourning the passing of Tim Mains, the first openly gay man in New York State to be elected to public office. This hour, we remember Mains' life and legacy. Our guests are his former colleagues and friends:

  • Eve Elzenga, former legislative aide to Tim Mains
  • Carolee Conklin, former Rochester City Clerk, and former member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, WXXI brings you live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul's "State of the State" address. It's the first time Hochul will publicly define her policy priorities. Among them, a proposal to limit New York governors to two four-year terms. Before the speech, we'll be joined by WXXI's Capitol Bureau chief Karen DeWitt for an update from Albany.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
