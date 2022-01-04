© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 4

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST
First hour: How climate change is taught in culturally-conservative communities

Second hour: Local doctors on the latest with COVID-19

Teaching about climate change is different in rural America. Researchers set out to learn what kinds of approaches are more effective in culturally-conservative communities. We talk to them about what they learned. Our guests:

  • Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor (clinical) and chair of teaching and curriculum at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
  • Joseph Henderson, lecturer in the Environment and Society Department at Paul Smith’s College, and co-editor of "Teaching Climate Change in the United States"

Then in our second hour, we talk with local infectious disease doctors and epidemiologists about the latest with COVID-19. They share what you need to know about the omicron variant, transmissibility, about delta, and updates surrounding vaccines and boosters for adults and children. Our guests:

  • Ghinwa Dumyati, M.D., professor in infectious diseases in the Department of Medicine and the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Ann Falsey, M.D., infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health, professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the URMC Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit
  • Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital, and physician at Rochester Regional Health
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
