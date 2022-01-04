Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 4
First hour: How climate change is taught in culturally-conservative communities
Second hour: Local doctors on the latest with COVID-19
Teaching about climate change is different in rural America. Researchers set out to learn what kinds of approaches are more effective in culturally-conservative communities. We talk to them about what they learned. Our guests:
- Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor (clinical) and chair of teaching and curriculum at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
- Joseph Henderson, lecturer in the Environment and Society Department at Paul Smith’s College, and co-editor of "Teaching Climate Change in the United States"
Then in our second hour, we talk with local infectious disease doctors and epidemiologists about the latest with COVID-19. They share what you need to know about the omicron variant, transmissibility, about delta, and updates surrounding vaccines and boosters for adults and children. Our guests:
- Ghinwa Dumyati, M.D., professor in infectious diseases in the Department of Medicine and the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Ann Falsey, M.D., infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health, professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the URMC Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit
- Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital, and physician at Rochester Regional Health