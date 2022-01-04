Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 4

First hour: How climate change is taught in culturally-conservative communities

Second hour: Local doctors on the latest with COVID-19

Teaching about climate change is different in rural America. Researchers set out to learn what kinds of approaches are more effective in culturally-conservative communities. We talk to them about what they learned. Our guests:



Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor (clinical) and chair of teaching and curriculum at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester

Joseph Henderson, lecturer in the Environment and Society Department at Paul Smith’s College, and co-editor of "Teaching Climate Change in the United States"

Then in our second hour, we talk with local infectious disease doctors and epidemiologists about the latest with COVID-19. They share what you need to know about the omicron variant, transmissibility, about delta, and updates surrounding vaccines and boosters for adults and children. Our guests: