Rochester's first homicide victim of 2022 is a 14-year-old

Rochester Police are investigating the first homicide of the year, and they say the victim is a 14-year-old male.

Police say they were called to the area of North and Herald streets about 6 p.m. Sunday, and when they got there, they found Julius Greer Jr. inside of a store on North Street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the back.

Fire and EMS personnel tried life-saving measures, but Greer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say that Greer lives in the neighborhood and was sent to the store to buy some noodles when the shooting happened. It appears he was shot just before he went into the store.

Investigators are working to determine a motive, or if Greer was even the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157; Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or email: MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov

