Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 31, 2021

First hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2021, part 1

Second hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2021, part 2

We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community members about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!

Part 1 guests:



Miriam Zinter, community activist

“The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo

“Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion” by Gregory Boyle Kathleen Blasi, author of "Hosea Plays On," "Milo's Moonlight Mission," and more

“Before She Was Harriet” by Lesa Cline-Ransome; illustrated by James E. Ransome Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

“Leviathan Falls” (the 9th book in “The Expanse” series) by James S. A. Corey Rachel Crawford, founder and owner of Akimbo Bookshop

“Without a Name” by Yvonne Vera Annie Murphy, associate development director at Pluta Cancer Center

“Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker Kent Gardner, chief economist for the Center for Governmental Research

Part 2 guests: