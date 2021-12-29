Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 29

First hour: An update on the state of the housing market

Second hour: How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities?

The housing market did not seem to slow down much in 2021, despite a number of factors that would seem to forecast a cooling off. In Rochester, sellers still had the upper hand. In 2022, there are more indications that a plateau could finally be arriving in western New York. Home construction is up; the housing stock is changing. What will this mean for home buyers and sellers? Have sellers missed their best window? We discuss it with our guests:



Matthew Denker, owner of and developer with LBLD Living

Lanie Bittner, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc., and associate broker at RE/MAX Plus

Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.

Then in our second hour, NASA is consulting with theologians to learn more about this question: How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities? The launch of the new space telescope will give scientists their most detailed look ever at far-away planets. If they find signs of intelligent life, NASA wants to know how best to communicate and interact with faith groups. Our guests discuss what that kind of discovery would mean. Our guests: