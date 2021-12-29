© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 29

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST
First hour: An update on the state of the housing market

Second hour: How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities?

The housing market did not seem to slow down much in 2021, despite a number of factors that would seem to forecast a cooling off. In Rochester, sellers still had the upper hand. In 2022, there are more indications that a plateau could finally be arriving in western New York. Home construction is up; the housing stock is changing. What will this mean for home buyers and sellers? Have sellers missed their best window? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Matthew Denker, owner of and developer with LBLD Living 
  • Lanie Bittner, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc., and associate broker at RE/MAX Plus
  • Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.

Then in our second hour, NASA is consulting with theologians to learn more about this question: How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities? The launch of the new space telescope will give scientists their most detailed look ever at far-away planets. If they find signs of intelligent life, NASA wants to know how best to communicate and interact with faith groups. Our guests discuss what that kind of discovery would mean. Our guests:

  • Rabbi Peter Stein, rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh 
  • Muhammad Shafiq, executive director of the Brian and Jean Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies and Dialogue, and professor of Islamic and religious studies at Nazareth College
  • Reverend Barbara Adams, ordained ministerial counselor at Peace and Harmony Ministry
  • Reverend Val Fowler, retired pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Honeoye Falls
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
