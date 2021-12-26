Four alarm fire rips through historic church on Rochester's southwest side

A massive four-alarm fire severely damaged a historic church on Rochester’s southwest side Saturday night.

It happened at the Jefferson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church.

City fire officials said they got a report just before 6 p.m. about a fire in the back of a church, and found heavy smoke when they got to 309 Jefferson Avenue.

Because of the large amount of fire and deteriorating conditions inside the building, firefighters evacuated from the building and fought it from the outside.

Ladder trucks with water streams high in the air were stationed on all four corners of the building to work on extinguishing the flames, which eventually burned through the roof.

The city fire department had a total of 15 fire and rescue companies plus many other support units called to the scene.

Firefighters from nearby towns helped cover the city with their own fire equipment, with the mutual aid system that area municipalities use to help each other out when they are dealing with major fires.

There was only one injury reported, a firefighter who suffered a hand injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

County records show parts of the church property date back to the 1870s.

There is no word yet on what caused the devastating fire. A prayer vigil has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of the church on Jefferson Avenue.

