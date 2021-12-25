Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 27, 2021

First hour: Special rebroadcast - New words in the dictionary in 2021

Second hour: An encore presentation of "A Season’s Griot"

In October, Merriam-Webster added 455 new words to its dictionary. Do you know the definitions of words like "copypasta," "otaku," and "ghost kitchen"? Our guests join us for a conversation about how language evolves, and we take a new words quiz "because" fun. Our guests:



Amanda Chestnut, artist and educator

Chris Fanning, director of communications at Writers & Books

Linda Sue Park, author

Then in our second hour, it's an encore presentation of "A Season's Griot." Hosted for over 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot. About the host: Madafo Lloyd Wilson has worked as a storyteller and musician for over 25 years. Following in the footsteps of the griot, a West African storyteller, Wilson shares the vibrant traditions of African and African-American folklore. To the delight of audiences throughout the U.S., East and West Africa, and Europe, he combines traditional and contemporary tales with original music to create a mixture of styles and periods. Whether performing in schools, libraries or churches, at cultural festivals, weddings or funerals, whether in concert halls, studios, nightclubs or under shade trees, Wilson shares tales that are ageless and that speak to all people and cultures.