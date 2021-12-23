Shore Winds Nursing Home employee accused of sexually assaulting elder with dementia

A local nursing home employee accused of sexually assaulting an elderly resident is facing five felony charges.

Khadka Pradhan, 51, was working as a housekeeper at Shore Winds Nursing Home in Charlotte when he allegedly violated an 81-year-old woman with dementia on Sept. 29.

An indictment charges Pradhan with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and three other crimes. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 25 years in state prison.

Connie Lester, marketing director with Hurlbut Care Communities, an organization that oversees multiple nursing homes in the area including Shore Winds, said on Thursday that they will continue to cooperate with authorities. She offered no further comment.

The nursing home’s website describes it as the “highest quality” care in a “safe and caring” environment. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services rated the facility below average earlier this year.

MaryDel Wypych with Metro Justice's Elder Justice Committee said on Thursday that facilities like Shore Winds should screen every employee to ensure something like this does not happen.

“The rape of a vulnerable individual is very disturbing and concerning, she said. “Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes must take every precaution to protect those people that they are charged to care for .”

Wypych said families looking for a nursing home for a loved one should be thorough with their research and not take anything at face value.

“Elder neglect and abuse is never acceptable,” she said. “It must be prevented, reported and prosecuted no matter where the individual lives, whether in the community or in a nursing home.”