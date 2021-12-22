End to moratorium on utility shutoffs doesn’t mean lights out for RG&E customers

New York’s moratorium on utility service shut-offs ended this week, but Rochester Gas & Electric customers who are behind in their bills won’t have to worry about being in the dark during holidays.

In a statement, the company said that it doesn't disconnect residential customers for nonpayment during the last two weeks of December.

"We have not identified a date as to when residential nonpayment disconnects will resume," the statement reads. "The last thing we want to do is shut off a customer’s electricity or natural gas service for nonpayment and we encourage customers who are having difficulty paying their bill to call us at 877.266.3492 to discuss payment options or assistance programs.”

One of those programs is the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP. Earlier this month, Rep. Joe Morelle, D-Irondequoit, said New York received an additional $536 million for the program.

Catholic Family Center handles the applications in Monroe County. CEO Marlene Bessette said they are able to help more families this year with the additional funding, and she encourages people to apply.

“We specifically do resources for people in the supplemental nutrition assistance program, and if you’re qualified for SNAP you're qualified for HEAP,” Bessette said.

Residents can apply by calling 211 or by contacting the organizations below.