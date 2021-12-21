Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 21

First hour: What’s ahead for the Rochester dance community in 2022?

Second hour: CITY Magazine 2021 Rochester music recap

What’s the current state of dance in Rochester? With its 50th anniversary behind it, Garth Fagan Dance is looking ahead to its next half-century of existence. This season, Rochester City Ballet emerged from the pandemic with its new artistic director, Robert Gardner. Smaller dance troupes such as PUSH Physical Theatre, BIODANCE, and Borinquen Dance Theatre continue to transcend boundaries and look for new ways to engage with the community through inclusivity. But what does all this mean for the future of dance performance in our region? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a discussion with several of the Rochester dance scene’s most prominent leaders. Our guests:



Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez, founder and artistic director of Borinquen Dance Theatre

Robert Gardner, artistic director of Rochester City Ballet

Darren Stevenson, co-founder and co-artistic director of PUSH Physical Theatre

The year 2021 saw the pandemic drag on, but it didn’t stop Rochester-area musicians from writing and recording plenty of vibrant new music. From pop-rock to hip-hop to country — as well as plenty of music that defies genre classification — there is plenty for local music fans to rejoice this past year. CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner has a roundtable discussion with CITY music writers Kholaa Lewin and Patrick Hosken to listen to and dish about their favorite local music from the year that was. Our guests: