Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 17, 2021

We have two special re-broadcasts today.

First hour: How the pandemic has impacted the nursing profession

Second hour: The Beatles and "Get Back"

WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of patients that can be admitted to hospitals, wait times in emergency departments, and more. Despite that, the pandemic has inspired the next generation of nurses. The University of Rochester of School of Nursing is expanding and enrollment is up.

This hour, Beth Adams joins us to discuss her reporting, and we hear from local nurses:



Beth Adams, host of Morning Edition at WXXI News

Kathy Peterson, chair and professor in the Department of Nursing at SUNY Brockport

Karen Keady, assistant dean of clinical practice at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, and chief nursing executive at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, long live the Beatles! “Get Back” is a new documentary series that shows the band in a kind of intimate -- and sometimes painful -- detail. So why are we still so interested in this band, more than 50 years later? Perhaps it's because their stardom was massive but relatively brief, lasting less than a decade before they dissolved and went their own ways. Our guests are not all Beatles fanatics, but they are fascinated by “Get Back,” and what we are learning about the cost of success. Our guests: