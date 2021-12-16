Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 16

First hour: Tips for recycling around the holidays

Second hour: Discussing art and social commentary 25 years since the end of Calvin and Hobbes

The holiday season brings joy, warmth, and...trash! According to Monroe County leaders, residents generate the highest amount of trash and recycling between November and February each year. The county recently sent an email to residents with guidelines for recycling during the season. This hour, we discuss what can be recycled and how, and we take a look at local recycling efforts. Our guests:



Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Tina Stephens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Then in our second hour, it has been 25 years since Calvin and Hobbes ended as a daily strip, and some fans argue there has been nothing similar in the cultural zeitgeist since. We talk with artists about how art, drawing, satire, and social commentary have changed over the last 25 years. Our guests: