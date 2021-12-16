© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 16

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST
First hour: Tips for recycling around the holidays

Second hour: Discussing art and social commentary 25 years since the end of Calvin and Hobbes

The holiday season brings joy, warmth, and...trash! According to Monroe County leaders, residents generate the highest amount of trash and recycling between November and February each year. The county recently sent an email to residents with guidelines for recycling during the season. This hour, we discuss what can be recycled and how, and we take a look at local recycling efforts. Our guests:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Tina Stephens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Then in our second hour, it has been 25 years since Calvin and Hobbes ended as a daily strip, and some fans argue there has been nothing similar in the cultural zeitgeist since. We talk with artists about how art, drawing, satire, and social commentary have changed over the last 25 years. Our guests:

  • Magnus Champlin, artist  
  • Jason Yungbluth, cartoonist  
  • Caitlin Yarsky, comic book artist  
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
