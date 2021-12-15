Salvation Army brings back toy shop for families in need

A combination of donations and volunteers makes the upcoming holiday possible for thousands of families in need. The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester hosts their annual Christmas distribution for about 5,000 families enrolled in a holiday assistance program this week.

Major Doug Burr, the Director of Shared Ministry in the Finger Lakes Region, said the toy shop is returning this year. COVID-19 guidelines forced the organization to host a drive-thru event the previous year

"Last year, we had to pack the boxes for them. And they came and we put them in their car and drove off, said Burr. "...We prefer, the parents get to come on their own and choose for their kids. So, they know what their kids like."

Burr said the event is better in person, and they have made adjustments to keep everyone safe.

"Because of COVID this year, we specifically have laid out appointment time with fewer people, and only so many people are in the building at one time and moving through the whole toy shop, said Burr.

More than 200 volunteers and several businesses have donated time and gifts for the Toy Shop.

In addition to the gifts, prequalified families will receive food baskets to prepare a holiday meal.

Vanity Davis picked out gifts for her children and received a food basket. She said she was thankful for the assistance.

"Especially when we are going through this hard time (COVID), a lot of families lost a lot of things, and it's very special that they did this,” said Davis.