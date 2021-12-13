Local business owners react to state’s vaccine-or-mask mandate

New York state business owners had one of two choices to make on Monday: require proof of vaccination for all visitors or implement an indoor mask mandate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the order in response to increased COVID-19 hospitalization rates across the state.

Jeff Sanders, the CEO of Athletic Apex Health Club in Penfield, said they were assessing their options on Monday.

“I don't think any business can decide right now today what they're ultimately going to do or not do,” Sanders said. “I think that's part of the unfairness of this mandate.”

He said he ultimately will lean toward a plan that will accommodate the majority of his clientele.

Charletta Broome, the co-owner of Urban Euphoria Event Space in downtown Rochester, is implementing the mask mandate. She said she’s confident that visitors will comply with the order.

“People thus far have not given us any pushback,” Broome said. “I’m pretty hopeful that people will make the adjustments.”

Both business owners said they hope the mandate is temporary.

Hochul said she will reevaluate the policy within a month or so.