Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 10

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 10, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST
First hour: YMCA leaders on their plans for enhancing services in the City of Rochester

Second hour: How the START Act will impact human trafficking survivors

The YMCA has approved new recommendations for enhancing its services in the city of Rochester. This comes after the Y closed its Carlson MetroCenter. We talk with local YMCA leaders about the recommendations and how they will be implemented. Our guests:

  • Pam Cowan, chief marketing and experience officer for the YMCA of Greater Rochester
  • Daniele Lyman-Torres incoming senior vice president of urban services at the YMCA of Greater Rochester

Then in our second hour, New York State has passed the START Act. It stands for Survivors of Trafficking Attaining Relief Together. We talk with human trafficking survivors about how the law will alleviate barriers to them getting a fresh start. Our guests:

  • Melanie Blow, founder of the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and COO of the Stop Abuse Campaign
  • Senator Jessica Ramos, sponsor of the START Act
  • Laura Mullen, human trafficking survivor
  • Ricky, sex trafficking survivor
