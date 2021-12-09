Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 9

First hour: Understanding laws related to marijuana dispensaries and lounges

Second hour: Discussing the Beatles and the documentary, "Get Back"

The village of Brockport voted yes on marijuana businesses this week, giving the green light to both dispensaries and consumption sites. Gates recently voted no, as did the Sweden Town Board. Other towns and villages have until the end of this year to opt out, and legal weed is coming in 2022. Our guests discuss the various directions that individual municipalities can go. Our guests:



Jeremy Moule, editor of CITY Magazine

Karen Tobin, founder and executive who hopes to open a marijuana dispensary in Sweden

John Kolesar, associate with Harris Beach, and member of the Harris beach Cannabis Industry and Municipalities and Local Agencies teams

Then in our second hour, long live the Beatles! “Get Back” is a new documentary series that shows the band in a kind of intimate -- and sometimes painful -- detail. So why are we still so interested in this band, more than 50 years later? Perhaps it's because their stardom was massive but relatively brief, lasting less than a decade before they dissolved and went their own ways. Our guests are not all Beatles fanatics, but they are fascinated by “Get Back,” and what we are learning about the cost of success. Our guests: