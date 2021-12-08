Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 8
First hour: Discussing universal child care in New York State
Second hour: Discussing the Child Poverty Reduction Act
Childcare remains a massive cost and burden for millions of Americans, and the pandemic has only sharpened the focus on how to do it better. Members of Congress plan to address it as part of the Build Back Better plan, but in New York State, members of the Senate and Assembly are not willing to leave the issue in the hands of Washington politicians. Senator Jessica Ramos and Assembly Member Sarah Clark have introduced a plan to provide universal childcare in the state. They've embarked on a statewide tour, and they will work to bring enough colleagues on board to pass the plan in 2022. So how would it work? Who benefits? Our guests explore the issue:
- State Senator Jessica Ramos
- State Assemblymember Sarah Clark
- Ronora James, president of Ora's Place
- Miss Becky, Loving Hands Christian Day Care Center
Then in our second hour, we continue our conversation about state legislation. On December 1, Governor Hochul signed the Child Poverty Reduction Act into law. The bill commits New York to reducing child poverty by 50 percent over the next ten years. Assemblymember Harry Bronson is the bill's sponsor. He joins us this hour to discuss the legislation and how to achieve its goals. Our guests:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson
- Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
- Larry Marx, CEO of the Children's Agenda
- Candace Cabral, mother of four