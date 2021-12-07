© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 7

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST
vaccine_ghurch__4.jpg
Max Schulte/WXXI News
/

First hour: Discussing vaccination "parties" and events

Second hour: An update on the state of the SIV program

As government leaders and medical experts across the country encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines, communities are finding new and fun ways to facilitate vaccinations. Block parties, family-friendly events, and other incentives have helped many people get their shots. This hour, we discuss those kinds of efforts in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator
  • Freyda Schneider, co-founder and executive director of TYKEs at the JCC, which is hosting a family-friendly vaccine event
  • Steve Cook, M.D., pediatrician and associate professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital

Then in our second hour, we're joined by Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise. The organization helps interpreters who served U.S. military forces in Afghanistan and Iraq resettle in America. The process can take years, and it has become even more difficult -- and critical -- since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. This hour, we examine the current state of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, and how to help refugees in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Two SIVs now living in Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein