Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 3

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published December 3, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST
First hour: Congressman Joe Morelle

Second hour: What does it mean to be gay and Christian in 2021?

Congressman Joe Morelle joins us for the hour to discuss a number of subjects: the federal response to COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant; the Build Back Better bill; Congressional redistricting; and the current state of the Democratic Party. He also takes your questions. Our guest:

  • (Opal) Congressman Joe Morelle

Then in our second hour, while research shows that Americans' acceptance of homosexuality has increased over time, there's still a partisan and religious divide over homosexuality and same-sex marriage. This hour, we explore what it means to be gay and Christian in 2021. Our guests:

  • Rev. Richelle Goff, pastor at Fairport United Methodist Church
  • Kevin Berry, congregation member at Fairport United Methodist Church 
  • Lauren Frye, youth minister at Spiritus Christi Church 
