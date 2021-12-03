Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 3

First hour: Congressman Joe Morelle

Second hour: What does it mean to be gay and Christian in 2021?

Congressman Joe Morelle joins us for the hour to discuss a number of subjects: the federal response to COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant; the Build Back Better bill; Congressional redistricting; and the current state of the Democratic Party. He also takes your questions. Our guest:



Then in our second hour, while research shows that Americans' acceptance of homosexuality has increased over time, there's still a partisan and religious divide over homosexuality and same-sex marriage. This hour, we explore what it means to be gay and Christian in 2021. Our guests: