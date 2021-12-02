© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life

Roc Holiday Village returns to MLK Park

By Daniel J. Kushner
Published December 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST
Brass musicians regale visitors at Roc Holiday Village on Dec. 23, 2018.
Provided
/
Brass musicians regale visitors at Roc Holiday Village on Dec. 23, 2018.

The annual Roc Holiday Village returns Dec. 3 through 19 for its third year, following last year’s pandemic-induced hiatus.

The holiday festival, hosted by the city of Rochester and sponsored by Five Star Bank, once again turns Martin Luther King Jr. Park into a veritable winter wonderland, with free ice skating (limited skate rentals available) and various ice rink activities, food trucks and pop-up restaurants, live music, and plenty of shopping featuring local vendors.

Roc Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and the festivities kick into high gear at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the lighting of the Liberty Pole — a Rochester holiday hallmark — and subsequent family parade to the Christmas tree lighting at the Holiday Village.

As always, there are additional family-friendly activities planned with the little ones in mind — from a nativity scene accompanied by a petting zoo with sheep, goats, and alpacas, to craft-making inside the heated Gingerbread House.

And no Christmas experience is complete without a visit with Santa Claus, who will be present on Saturday, Dec. 4; Wednesdays, Dec. 8 and 15; and Sunday, Dec. 19.

Individual holidays will be also spotlighted at Roc Holiday Village on the following days:

  • Sunday, Dec. 5 — Hanukkah
  • Sunday, Dec. 12 — Kwanzaa
  • Friday, Dec. 17 — Three Kings
  • Sunday, Dec. 19 — Christmas

For more details, including dates and times for specific events, go to rocholidayvillage.com.

Arts & Life
Daniel J. Kushner
Daniel J. Kushner is arts editor of CITY magazine, which works in partnership with WXXI News. He began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer, before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
