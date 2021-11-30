Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 30

First hour: Discussing the latest COVID-19 travel bans

Second hour: How should we teach the classics?

If the new coronavirus variant has already traveled to a dozen or more countries, why is the United States restricting travel to parts of Africa? Our guests have expertise in both African affairs and pandemic response. We discuss the fast-moving dynamics of tracking this variant, understanding global vaccine access, and how to respond.



Todd Moss, former deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State

Charles Kenny, senior fellow and the director of technology and development at the Center for Global Development, and author of “The Plague Cycle”

Then in our second hour, how should we teach the classics? While some people argue classics like Shakespeare’s plays do not need modernizing or tweaking in order to engage younger audiences, others say finding new and creative ways to teach the canon can facilitate better understanding among students and more engaging discussions. What do you think? We discuss how to teach the classics with our guests: