Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 29

First hour: Understanding the new Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel

Second hour: “Hanukkah Lights”

Earlier this month, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a new initiative where citizens will interview candidates for the Rochester Police Department. The Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel will include 9 to 12 volunteers who will question police candidates about their life experiences, their attitudes on contemporary policing, implicit bias, and more. Reverend Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministries – who was the brainchild of the panel – will select its members. We discuss the new initiative with our guests:



Rev. Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministries

Frank Liberti, former president of the Center for Dispute Settlement

Then in our second hour, Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate! We bring you special programming with "Hanukkah Lights," the annual broadcast celebrating stories of the season. According to NPR, "Hanukkah commemorates the Maccabees' victory over the Greeks and rededication of the Second Temple. The centerpiece of the Hanukkah celebration is the menorah, and it is a time of year to celebrate love, family and tradition. For the 31st anniversary of Hanukkah Lights, Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz revisit old favorites from authors Sholem Aleichem, Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, Ellen Orleans, Lia Pripstein and Clement Clarke Moore.”