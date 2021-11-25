Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 25

We bring you special national programming for Thanksgiving.

First, from 12:00-2:00 p.m, it’s the Splendid Table's “Turkey Confidential," the Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Then from 9:00-10:00 p.m., it’s “Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude”. “Giving Thanks” sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. It’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of the spirit of the holiday. Special guests Stanley Tucci and Naomi Shihab Nye join our Thanksgiving table, and there’s music from Eric Whitacre, Bach, Copland and more.

Finally, from 10:00-11:00 p.m., it’s “With Good Reason: Giving Thanks—or Miigwetch”. In this special holiday episode, we're taking a look at the indigenous side of a Thanksgiving table. Minnesota Chef Sean Sherman (the Sioux Chef) gives us a taste of pre-contact American Indian cuisine. We'll also take a look at the complicated history of the most well-known reservation food, fry-bread. Then, we’ll talk with American Indian scholars Anton Treuer and Karenne Wood about their food traditions. Later in the show, it’s an oldie but goodie from the archives: “With Good Reason” invites you to a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but nearly everything on the table is grown, made, or brewed within 100 miles of the studios in Charlottesville, Virginia.