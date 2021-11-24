Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 24

First hour: What is the role of settlement houses in 2021?

Second hour: Previewing the upcoming season of Garth Fagan Dance

What is a settlement house? In the 1800s, middle class reformers in large American cities created settlement houses to help European immigrants. Those houses, however, also benefited Americans who were living in poverty. In 1901, members of Temple B'rith Kodesh founded Baden Street Settlement in Rochester. For 120 years, Baden Street has helped local families access education, childcare, counseling services, social activities, and more. What is the role of a settlement house in 2021? This hour, we discuss that question with our guests, and we preview an upcoming event co-hosted by Baden Street Settlement and Temple B'rith Kodesh. Our guests:



Michael Marsh, executive director of Baden Street

Monica Skerker, member of Temple B'rith Kodesh's Sisterhood Committee

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council

Michael Brown, assistant professor in the Department of History at RIT

Then in our second hour, Garth Fagan Dance is gearing up for a performance next week at Innovation Square. We talk with Bill Ferguson, the executive director of Garth Fagan Dance, about the upcoming show and the company's plans for 2022. Our guest: