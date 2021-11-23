© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 23

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published November 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST
First hour: North Star Coalition

Second hour: New words in the dictionary in 2021

A new coalition geared at rebuilding the community’s economy in an equitable way post-pandemic launched on Monday. Leaders with the North Star Coalition say they will help connect residents to funding opportunities and remove barriers to access. We talk about their work and their goals. Our guests:

  • Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Rosa Marie Curtis, president of Marvelous Mind Academy
  • Christina Stacy, principal research associate at the Urban Institute

Then in our second hour, in October, Merriam-Webster added 455 new words to its dictionary. Do you know the definitions of words like "copypasta," "otaku," and "ghost kitchen"? Our guests join us for a conversation about how language evolves, and we take a new words quiz "because" fun. Our guests:

  • Amanda Chestnut, artist and educator
  • Chris Fanning, director of communications at Writers & Books
  • Linda Sue Park, author
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
