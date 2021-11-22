© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 22

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published November 22, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST
Geneva Houses
RedBridge
/
Adobe Stock

First hour: Exploring Geneva's "neighborhood renaissance"

Second hour: Ed Hajim, author of "On the Road Less Traveled"

Leaders in the City of Geneva say they've seen a neighborhood renaissance. We discuss placemaking in Geneva, and the transformation local developers, neighbors, and leaders have helped make possible. Our guests:

  • Sage Gerling, Geneva City Manager
  • Matt Horn, former Geneva City Manager, and director of municipal services at MRB Group Engineering, Architecture & Surveying, D.P.C.
  • Deb Cleveland, owner of Small Town Dynasty

Then in our second hour, we're joined by Ed Hajim, a former University of Rochester trustee who has written a book about his personal journey from an orphanage to Harvard Business School to some of the world's most powerful financial offices. Hajim shares his story and we discuss his views on overcoming struggle for everyone. Our guest:

  • Ed Hajim, author of “On the Road Less Traveled: An Unlikely Journey from the Orphanage to the Boardroom"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein