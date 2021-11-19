Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 19

First hour: How rapid tests might impact small businesses in Monroe County

Second hour: How administrative turnover impacts school districts

Rapid tests will soon be coming to Monroe County in higher numbers. Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the county is hoping a large shipment will arrive before the holidays. For small businesses, this could be a way to make sure that no one is serving customers when the staff has COVID. We discuss how it might work. Our guests:



Kristen Flores-Fratto, owner and president of the Gate House Cafe

Danielle Raymo, owner of Rochester Brainery

Then in our second hour, new research shows that lower-performing schools suffer the most when there are high turnover rates of school leaders. Specifically, the turnover reduces districts' capacities to share research-based ideas to improve schools. Professor Kara Finnigan at the University of Rochester is a leader in that research. She joins us to discuss the issues with fellow guests: