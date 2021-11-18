Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 18

First hour: Dr. Michael Mendoza

Second hour: How to understand and act regarding land dispossessed by Native Americans

We're joined by Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. Currently, the seven-day COVID positivity rate in Monroe County is more than 8%, and hospitalization rates are on the rise. We discuss the state of the virus, of vaccination rates, Mendoza's recommendations for slowing transmission of COVID, and what to expect heading into the holiday season. Our guest:



Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Public Health Commissioner

Then in our second hour, there's been a controversy in recent weeks about how Microsoft introduced its recent Ignite event. The hosts acknowledged that the conference was taking place on land that was once home to Native Americans. Critics called it a hollow gesture because Microsoft isn't giving back land that was dispossessed. Supporters say it was better than nothing. This hour, our guests discuss how we should understand, talk about and act regarding tribal land. Our guests: