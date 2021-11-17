Monroe County reports another 451 cases of COVID-19

The number of local COVID-19 cases continues to rise. On Wednesday, Monroe County reported another 451 cases.

The seven-day infection rate for the county is at 8.2%. The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region overall is 8.77%, which is the highest of any region in the state.

Of particular concern to local health officials is the rising number of hospitalizations. The Finger Lakes region now has 320 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, which is up 18 from the previous day.

Of those patients, 91 of them are in the ICU.

During a stop in Buffalo on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she was deeply concerned about the rate of infection in the western New York and the Finger Lakes regions.

She also expanded eligibility for booster shots. Hochul said that any adult who lives in a high-transmission area and feels they need the booster is now allowed to receive one.

The governor also warned that if the numbers don’t improve, there may need to be new protocols put in place.

