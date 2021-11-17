Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 17

First hour: Projected winners of three races in the Monroe County Legislature

Second hour: An update on the state of electric vehicles in the U.S.

Democrats are poised to take the majority in the Monroe County Legislature for the first time in roughly 30 years. Candidates from the Democratic Party came out ahead in three very close races. In one of them, Yversha Roman won by just 51 votes. We discuss what this means for the balance of power in local politics. Our guests:



Dave Long, projected winner of race for the Monroe County Legislative District 16

Yversha Roman, Monroe County Legislator who is the projected winner of the race in District 26

Michael Yudelson, Monroe County Legislator who is the projected winner of the race in District 13

Then in our second hour, President Biden has a plan to accelerate the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. If effective, his plan would result in 50 percent of all new vehicle purchases being EVs by 2030. A set of federal incentives would push toward that goal. According to research from Edmunds in August, EVs made up for 2.2 percent of new vehicle sales in the U.S. That's up from 1.4 percent in the first half of 2020. We examine the state of electric vehicle with our guests: