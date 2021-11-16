© 2021 WXXI News
Affordable senior housing community opens in Penfield

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published November 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST
At maximum capacity, 114 senior citizens will live in one- and two-bedroom apartments next to Eastside YMCA.

A $29 million affordable housing complex for seniors officially opened Tuesday in Penfield next to the Eastside Family YMCA.

The Gardens at Penfield Square is part of a campus that includes assisted living and memory care from Episcopal Senior Life and developer Home Leasing. All residents live in either one- or two-bedroom apartments that cost between $650 and $950. There is supportive care for a little more than a third of the 114-person capacity.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said as a large part of the county’s population ages, the community owes them a chance to live with dignity.

“Developments like this are important to provide affordable housing to our seniors a lot of which have called Monroe County home their entire lives,” Bello said. “They’ve invested here. They’re raised their families here. To be able to offer them opportunities to age in place is important.”

Residents like Air Force veteran Leonard Perkins have been moving into the facility over the last few months. After spending several years looking for housing, the 66-year-old said he hopes he’s found a place to live out his golden years.

“It’s beautiful. I mean, everything that you could possibility want as a senior citizen is here. And I’ve been places where that doesn’t exist. This is a dream come true,” Perkins said. “It’s hard for seniors unless you’re a part of some type of program to help you, and luckily in this county, we have programs to help you.”

The project was funded by a mix of grants from New York state and financing from M&T Bank.

A lottery was held for qualifying residents last December.

James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
