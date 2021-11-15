© 2021 WXXI News
Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 15

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST
First hour: Roc the Future's 2021 State of Our Children report

Second hour: Author Brad Edmondson on his book, "A Wild Idea"

Roc the Future is gearing up to release its annual State of Our Children report. This year's document is a nine-year summary showing areas of progress and what needs further work. We talk about the data with our guests:

  • Jackie Campbell, alliance director of ROC the Future
  • Shaun Nelms, chair of ROC the Future
  • Stephanie Townsend, communications and coalition manager for the Children’s Agenda, and author of the State of Our Children report card
  • Kearstin Brown Warren, parent leader with the Parent Engagement Collaborative Action Network (PECAN)

Then in our second hour, “A Wild Idea”. That's the title of a new book that tells the story of the birth of the Adirondack Park Agency and the drama that ensued between environmentalists and private landowners in the shaping of the park. We talk with the author:

  • Brad Edmondson, author of “A Wild Idea”
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
