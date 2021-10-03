Violinist returns to Eastman to collaborate with students, faculty

Felix Mendelssohn and Marvin Gaye. They are two musicians whose work doesn’t often show up on the same bill, but that’s what you can hear in a concert on Sunday morning at Hatch Recital Hall as part of a collaboration between students, faculty, and alumni of the Eastman School of Music.

The Morning Chamber Music series will feature several recent Eastman alumni, starting with violinist Curtis Stewart, who has been working with students this week.

