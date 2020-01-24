House Managers Begin To Wrap Up Oral Arguments In Impeachment Trial

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

On Capitol Hill, a third and final day of opening arguments from House Democrats in the impeachment trial of President Trump. Here's California Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADAM SCHIFF: You don't realize how important character is in the highest office in the land until you don't have it, until you have a president willing to use his power to coerce an ally to help him cheat.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Over three days, the Democrats have painstakingly pieced together evidence that they say proves the charges against Trump - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. And they've pressed upon senators that if they believe Trump is guilty, then they must remove him. New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries put it this way today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Truth crushed to the ground will rise again. There's a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and I humbly suggest that it's our collective job, on behalf of the American people, to try to clean it up.

CHANG: Still, it is far from clear whether the House managers have convinced enough or even any moderate Republicans to join their call for new witnesses and new documents. This morning, the chair of the Senate Republican Conference, Wyoming's John Barrasso, once again dismissed the idea that more is needed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN BARRASSO: We have heard plenty. The managers for the Democrats have said there's overwhelming evidence; there's a mountain of evidence. They said it's rock-solid evidence. They shouldn't need any more information to make a final decision.

Starting tomorrow, President Trump's defense lawyers will have their turn - 24 hours to make their case for acquittal.