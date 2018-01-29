Rochester mezzo-soprano Katherine Ciesinski among 2018 Grammy winners

Credit Eastman School of Music

American mezzo-soprano and Eastman professor of voice Katherine Ciesinski is among the 2018 Grammy winning artists named over the weekend. She sang a leading role in the Houston Symphony's live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck, which won in the Best Opera Recording category. It was the first nomination and win in the orchestra's history. The album featured Hans Graf (conductor/producer); recording engineer Brad Sayles (producer), Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel (principal soloists); the Houston Symphony; and Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus.

For the full list of classical Grammy winners, click here.

