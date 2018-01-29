© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester mezzo-soprano Katherine Ciesinski among 2018 Grammy winners

Classical 91.5 WXXI-FM | By Brenda Tremblay
Published January 29, 2018 at 9:46 AM EST
Credit Eastman School of Music

American mezzo-soprano and Eastman professor of voice Katherine Ciesinski is among the 2018 Grammy winning artists named over the weekend.  She sang a leading role in the Houston Symphony's live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck, which won in the Best Opera Recording category. It was the first nomination and win in the orchestra's history.   The album featured Hans Graf (conductor/producer); recording engineer Brad Sayles (producer), Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel (principal soloists); the Houston Symphony; and Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus.

For the full list of classical Grammy winners, click here.

Brenda Tremblay
Brenda Tremblay bolts out of bed every weekday morning at 4:00 a.m. to present classical music on Classical 91.5 FM, streaming at wxxi.org. (The broadcast starts at 6:00 a.m. with birdsong, inspired by the BBC.) She’s an NEA Fellow who’s interviewed musical luminaires such as Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma, and Steve Reich. She also produces and hosts the RPO radio concerts and other local productions, and works with the Center for Public Affairs to create arts and cultural coverage for all media services. Her productions have earned three Gracies from the Association of Women in Radio and Television, many AP awards, and a national Gabriel Award.
