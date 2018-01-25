© 2021 WXXI News
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Frosty winds made moan

Classical 91.5 WXXI-FM | By Brenda Tremblay
Published January 25, 2018 at 8:59 AM EST
Composer Glenn McClure and fellow NSF Artist and Writer Maris Wicks in Antarctica
Credit Glenn McClure
We’re following the adventures of composer Glenn McClure, who journeyed to Antarctica in late 2016. During an epic journey funded by the National Science Foundation, the SUNY Geneseo and Eastman professor lived in a tent on an ice shelf and worked with scientists to collect data. He is now using that data as inspiration for new music.

Take a listen:Listen to the Geneseo Chamber Singers and Spectrum Singers performing the world premiere of Glenn McClure’s new choral composition, “Tremble.” Gerard Floriano conducts in this concert recorded in October 2017.

The composer writes:

This is the first piece to emerge from my National Science Foundation Artists and Writers Fellowship in Antarctica. The piece features some key concepts from my experience of working a seismic team that is “listening” to the infragravity waves that travel from the rest of the planet and resonate with the Ross Ice Shelf. Through a variety of musical gestures, the piece attempts to imitate the waves that resonate through wind, water, ice, and (with our acceptance) into our body and soul. The “Shhh” effect has two meanings. 1. It provides an audio illustration of wave travel and 2. The sentiment that we need to be quiet to “listen” to the planet.

Credit Glenn McClure
You may remember from my interview that my stuttering disability has played a central role in my music making. Stuttering silenced me, but music gave me a voice. That's why I seek the voices hidden in the silence of the ice. I am interested in exploring the connection between environmental awareness and disability.

- Glenn McClure

Glenn recommends an episode of "Flying to the ends of the earth" focused on wheelchair-bound pilot who visits remote locations and has fascinating chats with people living close to the earth.

Follow Glenn McClure's adventures here.

You can also hear the one of the composer's major works, The Emancipation Oratorio, performed in concert by the Rochester Oratorio Society on  February 16th. 

Brenda Tremblay
Brenda Tremblay bolts out of bed every weekday morning at 4:00 a.m. to present classical music on Classical 91.5 FM, streaming at wxxi.org. (The broadcast starts at 6:00 a.m. with birdsong, inspired by the BBC.) She’s an NEA Fellow who’s interviewed musical luminaires such as Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma, and Steve Reich. She also produces and hosts the RPO radio concerts and other local productions, and works with the Center for Public Affairs to create arts and cultural coverage for all media services. Her productions have earned three Gracies from the Association of Women in Radio and Television, many AP awards, and a national Gabriel Award.
