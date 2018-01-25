Frosty winds made moan

Credit Glenn McClure Composer Glenn McClure and fellow NSF Artist and Writer Maris Wicks in Antarctica

We’re following the adventures of composer Glenn McClure, who journeyed to Antarctica in late 2016. During an epic journey funded by the National Science Foundation, the SUNY Geneseo and Eastman professor lived in a tent on an ice shelf and worked with scientists to collect data. He is now using that data as inspiration for new music.

Take a listen:Listen to the Geneseo Chamber Singers and Spectrum Singers performing the world premiere of Glenn McClure’s new choral composition, “Tremble.” Gerard Floriano conducts in this concert recorded in October 2017.

The composer writes:

This is the first piece to emerge from my National Science Foundation Artists and Writers Fellowship in Antarctica. The piece features some key concepts from my experience of working a seismic team that is “listening” to the infragravity waves that travel from the rest of the planet and resonate with the Ross Ice Shelf. Through a variety of musical gestures, the piece attempts to imitate the waves that resonate through wind, water, ice, and (with our acceptance) into our body and soul. The “Shhh” effect has two meanings. 1. It provides an audio illustration of wave travel and 2. The sentiment that we need to be quiet to “listen” to the planet.

Credit Glenn McClure McClure camped on the Ross Ice Shelf.

You may remember from my interview that my stuttering disability has played a central role in my music making. Stuttering silenced me, but music gave me a voice. That's why I seek the voices hidden in the silence of the ice. I am interested in exploring the connection between environmental awareness and disability.

- Glenn McClure

Glenn recommends an episode of "Flying to the ends of the earth" focused on wheelchair-bound pilot who visits remote locations and has fascinating chats with people living close to the earth.

