Voters Return Louise Slaughter to Congress

Voters in the 25th Congressional District have decided to send longtime area Democratic representative Louise Slaughter back to Washington for another term.

Slaughter, who narrowly beat Republican Mark Assini two years ago, saw a margin of victory this time of 56 percent to 44 percent, according to unofficial results.

The 87-year-old Slaughter was first elected 30 years ago. The area she represents has changed over the years, but it is now wholly contained within Monroe County.

Assini, 57, is Gates town supervisor, a position he has held since 2010. He has focused on issues that include border security, the need to improve New York’s infrastructure and the economy.

Slaughter also has campaigned on economic issues, and often touted legislation she helped move through Congress that added jobs in the Rochester area.

The campaign also featured attacks by Slaughter and other local Democrats on anti-gay comments that Assini either made or endorsed on a blog several years ago. Assini says his position on gay rights has evolved since then.