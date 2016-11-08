© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Tom Reed Defeats Political Newcomer John Plumb

WXXI News | By Denise Young
Published November 8, 2016 at 11:26 PM EST
Reed.jpg
Provided
/
Rep. Tom Reed

Incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Reed kept his seat in the 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Democratic political newcomer John Plumb.

Reed won with 55 percent of the vote; Plumb took 40 percent.

Reed was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 after winning a special election for the 29th Congressional District.

When redistricting eliminated the 29th district, Reed successfully ran in 2012 for the 23rd district, a seat he has held since then.

Reed serves on the Committee on Ways and Means Committee as well as the human resources, oversight and tax policy subcommittees.

Before being elected to Congress, he served as mayor of Corning, where he and his wife and two children live.

Plumb, who was a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy and currently serves in the Navy Reserves, was making his first bid for political office. 

Tags

Arts & Life1
Denise Young
Denise Young is executive editor of collaborative journalism for WXXI News.
See stories by Denise Young