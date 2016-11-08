Tom Reed Defeats Political Newcomer John Plumb

Incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Reed kept his seat in the 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Democratic political newcomer John Plumb.

Reed won with 55 percent of the vote; Plumb took 40 percent.

Reed was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 after winning a special election for the 29th Congressional District.

When redistricting eliminated the 29th district, Reed successfully ran in 2012 for the 23rd district, a seat he has held since then.

Reed serves on the Committee on Ways and Means Committee as well as the human resources, oversight and tax policy subcommittees.

Before being elected to Congress, he served as mayor of Corning, where he and his wife and two children live.

Plumb, who was a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy and currently serves in the Navy Reserves, was making his first bid for political office.