Robach Defeats Lewis in State Senate Race

Voters in the 56th State Senate District are sending Sen. Joseph Robach back to Albany for another term. The incumbent Republican defeated Democratic challenger Ann Lewis in Tuesday's election, 64 percent to 36 percent.

The 56th District covers the towns of Brighton, Clarkson, Gates, Greece, Hamlin, Parma and parts of the city of Rochester.

Before his first term in the Senate in 2003, Robach served in the state Assembly for 11 years, filling the seat vacated by the death of his father, Roger Robach. Joseph Robach entered politics as a Democrat, but switched to the Republican Party in 2002.

During this year's campaign, Robach touted his support of job initiatives, property tax relief and public school funding. He chairs the Senate Transportation Committee and the Majority Steering Committee.

Robach's Democratic challenger was critical of his transportation committee leadership, citing media reports about the poor condition of New York's roads and bridges. Lewis also called into question Robach's votes against marriage equality and the Dream Act, and his support for the death penalty.

Lewis, a teacher who also had the support of the Working Families Party, ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in 2014.